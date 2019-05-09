Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

In the News

“A Crime in Public View”

A new article penned by Scott Turow for Vanity Fair examines Trump’s motivations in obstructing the Mueller investigation. You can read it here, from The Hive.
BIOGRAPHY

Meet The Author: Scott Turow

Scott Turow is the author of eleven bestselling works of fiction, including Identical, Innocent, Presumed Innocent, and The Burden of Proof, and two nonfiction books, including One L, about his experience as a law student. His books have been translated into more than forty languages, sold more than thirty million copies worldwide, and have been adapted into movies and television projects. He has frequently contributed essays and op-ed pieces to publications such as the New York Times, Washington Post, Vanity Fair, The New Yorker, and The Atlantic.

BOOKS

Testimony
Identical
Innocent
Ordinary Heroes
Reversible Errors
The Laws of Our Fathers
Pleading Guilty
The Burden of Proof
Presumed Innocent
Personal Injuries
Events

  • Washington, DC

    The 2019 Christopher A. Meyer Memorial Lecture

  • Miami, FL

    Miami Book Fair

CONTACT

Thank you very much for your interest.
To contact Scott Turow, please e-mail him at scott@scottturow.com. Or write to Scott at:

Scott Turow
848 Dodge Ave., #104
Evanston, IL 60202

Due to the large volume of e-mails and his busy schedule, Scott may not be able to respond to your message.
For all publicity inquiries: grandcentralpublishing@hbgusa.com